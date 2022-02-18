Rob Kardashian Dismisses Assault Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna was set to face off with her “bitter ex-fiancé’ Rob Kardashian in court as she fights off accusations of assault.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna without prejudice for the sake of their daughter, and a judge has approved the motion, Page Six has confirmed.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian told Page Six in an exclusive statement Friday.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

The dismissal, seen by Page Six, comes after a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to delay the start of the trial, which was slated to begin next week.

As Page Six previously reported, Kardashian sued Chyna in September 2017 for assault, claiming she tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord after consuming copious amounts of drugs and alcohol. The 34-year-old former Arthur George sock designer said he was able to escape but claimed she repeatedly struck him in the face and head.

Kardashian claimed he suffered injuries to his neck, which he later documented on social media. Chyna, 33, has vehemently denied her ex-fiancé’s allegations.

In the now-canceled trial, Kardashian’s two friends Eugene Shpilsky, who claims he once witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Kardashian, and Victory Belz, who “separately witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life,” would be called to testify on his behalf.

Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also expected to show up for Kardashian’s defense.

“These same two friends of Rob refused to show up at their deposition to put their claims on the record,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “Chyna has video evidence that Rob didn’t have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack — because there was no attack.

“Chyna is ready for her day in court to clear her name,” the statement continued. “Meanwhile, Rob has filed court papers to try to delay his own trial against Chyna yet again.”

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six in a statement Friday. “Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years.

“Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.

“Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

