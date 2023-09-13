Rita Ora Replaces Nicole Scherzinger on 'The Masked Singer' Judging Panel — and Teases She 'Might Stick Around' [Video]

Rita Ora has yet another job.

‘The Masked Singer’ announced that she’ll be joining the judging panel for the show’s 11th season alongside returning panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy.

via People:

The “You Only Love Me” singer, 32, is swapping places with regular Masked Singer panelist Nicole Scherzinger, who is booked to perform in London’s West End.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on whether she would continue with The Masked Singer should the show get renewed for future seasons, Scherzinger replied, “Oh my gosh, I would love to, are you kidding me? I love my [Masked Singer] family. And it’s such a great job. Are you kidding? I love it. Yes.”

The addition of Ora — who previously appeared in the British edition of the mysterious celebrity singing competition — marks the first time that there has been a panel change in the show since its debut in 2019.

The Masked Singer kicked off its 10th season Sunday featuring all of the original panelists. A new official teaser video for season 10 was unveiled Wednesday and included a preview snippet of Ora’s debut.

“I like it here in Hollywood,” Ora says in the clip seated in her new chair. “I might stick around. I like it.”

Watch the teaser below. We don’t know Rita Ora stays booked, but we need her team!