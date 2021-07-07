Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home Targeted by Intruder

Los Angeles police are on the look out for an alleged trespasser who recently made their way onto Rihanna’s property.

via: Revolt

The singer’s guards called police last week to report a man who jumped one of her walls in an attempt to make his way into her house. Unfortunately, the intruder managed to escape by the time authorities arrived at the property.

Rihanna — who has been pictured in New York in recent days — was not present during the time of the attempted burglary as the home is often rented out to other people. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sadly, Rihanna is no stranger to home invasion attempts. In 2015, an alleged stalker became the target of a police search after he posted a selfie outside of her former home.

The search intensified when he threatened her life on social media. “Should of killed @rihanna a minute back I would be good right now,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Sorcery is a weapon. I use guns, bout to get a gun license, can’t use my hands.”

Three years later, suspect Eduardo Leon was charged with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest after he climbed over Rih’s fence, broke into her mansion and spent 12 hours in the residence. In another instance, three Black men were reportedly spotted fleeing from Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home.

Luckily, Rih hired security that have protected her considering robberies in LA are rampant and can, at times, be deadly. Last month, for example, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian was targeted by three suspects who followed him to his Hollywood Hills home. A shootout ensued, but Saghian, who had already entered his home before shots fired, was reportedly left unharmed.

One of his security guards was shot in the stomach, but he returned fire. Of the three suspects, one was killed and another was left injured. The third walked away unscathed but was taken into custody.

It really is robbing season out in the streets. Stay safe.