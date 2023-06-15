Rihanna Stars in Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Campaign Ahead of Paris Debut [Photo]

Pharrell was introduced as Louis Vuitton’s next Men’s Creative Director on February 14, stepping into the role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh until his November 2021 passing.

The campaign in question, of course, stands as the first to fall under Pharrell’s tenure as Men’s Creative Director for the French fashion house. The lone image’s debut also comes ahead of this month’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, during which Pharrell will roll out his first full collection.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Beccari said.

Louis Vuitton had a strong presence at this year’s edition of Something in the Water in Virginia ,with Pharrell telling Complex in a subsequent interview that it was important to have the label on the ground due to their importance to his personal history.

“I think they understand that they are a part of my history and I’m a part of theirs,” Pharrell told Mike DeStefano. “This is our history and Something in the Water is Virginia’s history.