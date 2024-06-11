Rihanna Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors as She Talks About Wanting to Be a Girl Mom: 'I Hope So' | lovebscott.com

Rihanna is making it clear — she’s not pregnant.

via People:

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her new brand Fenty Hair, the “Love on the Brain” singer, 36, shared that while she isn’t currently pregnant, she’s not ruling out having more kids. Rihanna is already mom to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky, 35.

Asked about her previous comments about wanting to have a daughter, Rihanna joked, “Look how that turned out,” referring to her two sons.

But when the outlet asked if that means she’ll have “more kids,” the musician said, “You know what, I hope so. I do.”

“I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she continued, adding, “I would definitely have more kids.”

Rihanna also spoke with Extra at the event, noting that many people have been asking her about whether she wants to grow her family.

“Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever,” Rihanna teased.

Asked if she would want to add a girl to her family, the musician raved, “Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

In April, Rihanna spoke with Interview Magazine and was asked by stylist Mel Ottenberg how many more kids she wanted to have.

“As many as God wants me to have,” Rihanna responded.

Asked if it’s more than two, the musician said, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

We must say — we love this short hair on Rih!