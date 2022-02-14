Rihanna Says New Music is On The Way Despite Pregnancy

Good news for Rihanna fans: New music is still on the way.

via: Fader

When Rihanna revealed last month that she is expecting her first child talk inevitably turned to what that means for the prospect of ever hearing new music from her again. Her ninth album has put the “long” and “wait” into long-awaited with the R9 project seemingly not a priority as Rihanna focused on building a billion dollar fashion business empire. Presumably, then, time spent starting a family only relegates the new album further? Maybe not, the singer herself suggested this weekend.

Speaking at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event in LA on Friday, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she is making the most of her pregnancy (“It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it”) and that she’s taking the oppportunity to try new looks as her body changes. “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she told reporters “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Asked outright what it all means for her next album, Rihanna responded: “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” and went on to add: “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Regardless of fans’ thoughts, Rihanna has shown that her pregnancy will not stop any show. She promoted her makeup and skincare lines at the recent event, attended Kanye’s jeen-yuhs screening in L.A. and as she mentioned, she’s still planning to release some music.