Rihanna Is Now a Billionaire, According to ‘Forbes’ [Photos]

Rihanna is now officially a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

via: Complex

Indeed, as Forbes’ Madeline Berg reported early Wednesday, Rihanna “is now worth $1.7 billion.” The majority of the Anti artist’s fortune is due to the value of her wildly successful Fenty Beauty brand, which launched in 2017 and now reportedly sees Rihanna holding a 50 percent ownership. Per the finance-focused publication’s assessment, Fenty Beauty—itself reported to be worth at least $2.8 billion—accounts for as much as $1.4 billion of the artist’s $1.7 billion fortune.

The Forbes estimate of $1.7 billion makes Rihanna both the wealthiest woman musician on the planet, and—as mentioned above—the second-wealthiest woman entertainer behind Oprah. With Fenty Beauty reported to be taking up most of that number, Forbes further estimated that Savage x Fenty accounts for $270 million, while the rest has been accumulated through music and film.

Most recently, Rihanna announced the impending launch of the first Fenty Beauty perfume. Fenty Eau de Parfum, per CR Fashion Book, is designed to give wearers an aromatic blend of “spicy-meets-sweet” that calls to mind the cities Rihanna was inspired by when crafting the scent.

“I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life,” Rihanna said of the packaging of the perfume, which launches next week. “Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that.”

As for that Fenty Hair trademark that had fans understandably stoked earlier this year, it remains to be seen what will come of the filing by Rihanna’s Roraj Trade LLC.

Congrats RiRi.