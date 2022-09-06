Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Night Out in NYC

Last week, Rihanna and her friends went for a girls’ night out in New York City.

via: Revolt

According to Elle, the Barbados-born artist and six of her girlfriends asked Caviar Russe in New York City to stay open past closing time so they could finish enjoying their girls’ night out. Before departing, the billionaire helped staff clean up the fine dining establishment.

On Thursday (Sept. 1), the Michelin-starred restaurant, which closes at 10 p.m. during the week, stayed open until 2 a.m. for Rihanna and her entourage. Sources say the guests indulged in caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until the early morning hours. A person present that evening told the outlet the “Pour It Up” artist was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The new mom kept it casual with baggy jeans and a blue oversized No Limit Records jersey. Longtime BFF Melissa Forde later shared photos of the evening on her Instagram Stories. Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna has been spending some time out and about in her beau A$AP Rocky’s hometown of New York lately. Last week the pair were seen living it up at The Ned NoMad, an exclusive, members-only club at 1170 Broadway.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. While the two have not yet shared any photos or the baby boy’s name, that hasn’t stopped them from sharing how happy they were for his arrival. A source told “Entertainment Tonight,” “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

Rocky also shared his plans on how he intends to parent with Rihanna. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he said. The “D.M.B” rapper added, “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”