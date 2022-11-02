Rihanna Gives A Sneak Peak At ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ With A Collection Of Photos From The Shoot [Photos + Video]

Last month, Rihanna announced the return of her Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will once stream on Amazon Prime Video. Since then, more details about Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 have trickled out, including the tease that none other than Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will be walking in the show.

via: Complex

Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the latest Savage X Fenty experience, which will stream via Prime Video starting Nov. 9. Confirmed performances include Don Toliver, Anitta, Maxwell, and Burna Boy.

Viewers can expect to the latest batch of Savage X Fenty looks unveiled with assistance by an expectedly stacked roster of talent including (but definitely not limited to) Ángela Aguilar, Irina Shayk (as seen up top), Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Precious Lee, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Lara Stone, Simu Liu, and more.

Get a closer look at what to expect below.

The Vol. 4 unveiling follows Rihanna’s return to music with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack entry “Lift Me Up.” Meanwhile, Rihanna is “nervous” but “excited” about headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.