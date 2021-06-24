Rihanna Forgot To Bring Her ID To A Bar, So The Bouncer Refused To Let Her In Despite Her Being Rihanna [Photos + Video]

There are some people who are real sticklers for the rules.A bouncer at New York nightspot Barcade, refused Rihanna entry after the internationally famous superstar, whose face and name are global institutions, who has been on TV since she was 17 (16 years ago!)… forgot her ID.

via: The Blast

According to social media account PopFaction, they obtained video of Rihanna outside of a bar in New York City on June 23. In the video you can see RiRi and A$AP Rocky chatting with a burly guy in a black t-shirt.

Rihanna was refused entry into a bar by a bouncer after she forgot her ID. pic.twitter.com/INopKtyzRN — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) June 24, 2021

Rihanna didn’t look too upset in the video; however, she did appear to be a bit annoyed. A$AP was right by her side trying to reason with the bouncer and flashed him a big ole smile.

Just so you know, Rihanna is 33-years-old and the legal drinking age in the USA is 21-years-old. She’s very much qualified to go into the bar, any bar for that matter, and enjoy a few libations after a long day.

Alas, the bouncer seemingly didn’t budge and PopFaction reports she was denied entry.

Naturally, Twitter users are beside themselves as a result. A recurring theme seems to be an undercurrent of spiteful glee at the singer’s predicament, a perceived punishment for not releasing a new album in five years

I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this — Alec Neimand (@lgforkman) June 24, 2021

rihanna telling the bouncer who she is and he doesn’t care because he doesn’t remember the singer who hasn’t released an album in 5 years: pic.twitter.com/zP2NuFHiB8 — chu (@chuuzus) June 24, 2021

You can literally google Rihanna’s age. Wtf was that bouncer doing? — Pimp Daddy (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 24, 2021

The whole point of an ID is to verify that you are who are say you are That makes sense for normal people. The bouncer don’t know who I am Everyone KNOWS who Rihanna is. ID is useless. — Pimp Daddy (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 24, 2021

Rihanna: “it’s me, singer, Rihanna, you remember me?”

Bouncer: “oh yeah Rihanna, she’s a singer? Idk the last time I hear her music was…wait you a singer?” pic.twitter.com/qViTk9vh0b — ????? (@SAINTLABYRINTH) June 24, 2021

to all the bouncers, waiters, whatever. don’t let rihanna in, tell her to turn around and go to the studio. sincerely – the world. — sabrina ?? (@legendarihhhh) June 24, 2021

Sent my sister that video of rihanna being refused entry by that bouncer ? pic.twitter.com/jlhjk8HFMe — Guv (@guv360) June 24, 2021

this bouncer really tried to deny Rihanna entrance from *checks notes* BARCADE last night https://t.co/AMfIi84lTT — Stacey (@sommerstace) June 24, 2021