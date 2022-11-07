Rihanna Explains Why She and A$AP Rocky Have Yet to Share Baby Boy’s Name, Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been keeping their baby boy under wraps since his birth back in May — and they have their reasons for keeping his name and photo to themselves.

via Page Six:

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” the singer said in a Washington Post interview published Monday.

“We’ve just been living,” the Grammy winner, 34, continued. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

The Fenty creator gave birth in May and has since kept the 5-month-old out of the public eye.

Also speaking to E! News on Monday, Rihanna said she reminds herself of her mom, Monica Braithwaite, now that she has a little one of her own.

We bet he’s absolutely adorable.