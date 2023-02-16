Rihanna Defends Calling Her and A$AP Rocky’s 9-Month-Old Son ‘Fine’ [Photos]

Rihanna caught some flack on Wednesday after sharing an adorable photo of her 9-month-old baby boy and calling him ‘fine’ in the caption.

She re-posted a photo from her family’s British Vogue spread, writing, “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!”

While thousands of people had things to say about the caption a few people unfortunately caught Rih’s attention.

One person asked, “who calls a baby fine?”

Rihanna replied, “his mother!!!”

After another fan said he was “more like cute [and] adorable” since he’s not a “grown man,” and Rih responded, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

It’s nice to see Rihanna still has a little ‘early 2010’s social media’ clapback in her — but we wouldn’t have used the word ‘fine’ either.