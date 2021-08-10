Rihanna Celebrates Her Fenty Perfume Selling Out Hours After Launch with Caviar in Bed [Photos]

Rihanna seems to be having the best 2021 ever.

The newly-named Billionaire woke up celebrating the launch of her Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, on Tuesday morning.

via People:

Within hours, the fragrance had completely sold-out. To mark the occasion, Rihanna spent the morning in bed with a bowl of caviar.

“how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!” Rihanna captioned her Instagram post. The singer appears to be pantless is the photos, wearing only a black hoodie and sunglasses as she digs into the treat.

“And that’s on Caviar for breakfast ?” Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono commented. “When HARD work pays off!” someone else wrote.

The new perfume is “spicy and sweet all at once,” according to a Fenty Beauty press release, and is inspired by Rihanna’s favorite cities: Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York City, Paris and L.A. It features notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

Were you able to snag a bottle? Rih — send us some!

