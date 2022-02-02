Rihanna Blesses Fans with Pregnancy Shot on Instagram [Photo]

Rihanna is looking forward to her new journey as a mom.

via: Page Six

Rihanna is giving fans another look at her pregnant self, posting a shot of her bare belly to Instagram Wednesday.

“how the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rihanna captioned the picture, which preceded several snaps from her pregnancy announcement shoot that was published Monday.

The comments were duly flooded with a range of supportive comments and emoji, with one early poster being “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, who wrote simply, “Beautiful” along with a heart emoji.

Rihanna, 33, and the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, also 33, made their announcement with a stylish photo shoot in Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, for which she bared her bump through the buttons of a vintage Chanel coat worth in the five figures.

Rumors about the state of the “Love on the Brain” singer’s womb date back to November, when she accepted the National Hero award from her native Barbados and fans took note of the fit of her gown.

Spies told Page Six this week that RiRi has done a full 180 from recent months when she’s been relying on heavy coats and other bump-concealing clothing. When she and Rock — né Rakim Mayers — ate at Carbone earlier this month, the “Guava Island” star was “openly rubbing her baby bump,” an insider exclusively told Page Six.

“At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table,” they added.

People Magazine confirmed RiRocky was dating in late 2020, after having known each other as friends for years — Rocky opened for Rihanna for a stretch of her 2013 Diamonds World Tour.

Rocky positively gushed over his lady in a May 2021 GQ Magazine feature, saying, “So much better when you got the one. … She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed.

In the same interview, he opined, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s dad, Ronald Fenty, told Page Six from his home in Barbados that “I’m ecstatic,” on Monday.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids … she’s going to be a good mom.”

So happy for RiRi.