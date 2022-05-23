Rihanna Is in 'Awe' of Her Baby Boy with A$AP Rocky, 'Barely Leaves His Side,' Says Source

According to a source close to the couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “doing great” following the birth of their son earlier this month.

via People:

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” says the insider. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

“Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom,” the source adds. “She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

The insider notes that Rihanna “doesn’t seem rushed to get back to work” and “very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was at home in Los Angeles with the newborn.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” said the source.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that Rihanna and Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

In a March interview with Elle, the Fenty Beauty founder opened up about her future life as a protective mom.

The Anti artist said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she thinks her parenting style will be similar to that of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

The singer then quipped that she’ll actually be “worse” than Giudice, adding, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

We can’t wait to see how cute he is!