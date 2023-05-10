Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Is RZA Athelston Mayers

Rihanna’s baby boy’s name has finally been revealed.

The little one’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail.

If the name sounds familiar, because it’s seemingly a tribute to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. Back in April, Rih & Rocky took the baby out to dinner and Rih wore a Wu-Tang Clan shirt. She think’s she’s slick.

The birth certificate also says RZA was born May 13 at 10:58 AM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Aw. We wonder what they’re going to name the second one.