A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are doing just fine, according to a source close to the couple.

Yesterday, a rumor began to circulate the two had broken up after A$AP cheated on Rih with designer Amina Muaddi.

“100% false on both counts,” the source says. They added it’s “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

The alleged other woman, Amina Muaddi, took to Instagram to refute the rumors directly.

That’s good to hear! Rih doesn’t deserve any mess — especially while carrying a baby.