Ricky Martin Speaks Out: "I Wouldn't Wish This Upon Anybody" [Video]

Ricky Martin has broken his silence hours after his nephew withdrew allegations of incest and harassment against him Thursday.

via: Page Six

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, 50, explained in a new video message obtained by Page Six why he had not addressed the allegations himself when they first came out earlier this month – despite his team vehemently denying the “false and fabricated” claims at the time.

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin, who was dressed formally in a suit and tie, said in the clip.

Earlier on Thursday, the “She Bangs” singer was prepared to testify during a hearing for the protection order filed against him, but his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, ended up withdrawing his allegations.

Martin’s attorneys told Page Six the accuser “confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

Sanchez, who is the son of Martin’s half-sister Vanessa Martin, previously alleged that he and the pop superstar was in a seven-month relationship, and stalked him at his house after they broke up two months ago.

In his video message, Ricky expressed relief over the case’s dismissal, but noted how it impacted his and his loved one’s lives over the past few weeks.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends,” he said. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

The “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” singer called Sanchez’ claims “nonsense” but appeared to harbor no ill will towards his relative, whom he, his team and half-brother, Eric Martin, have publicly claimed suffers from mental health issues.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Ricky said.

The father of four, who has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017, then said his priority now is to “heal” and he plans to do so through music.

“I cannot wait to be back on stage,” he said. “I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.”

Ricky will be hosting a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday, per his Instagram.

The Grammy winner concluded his message by thanking all of his supporters, including his family and his fans.

“You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media,” Ricky said. “I wish you love and light, and here we come, with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”