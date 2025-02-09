Rick Ross Wants to Make His Own BMF Film, After 50 Cent Threatened To Cancel The Starz Series

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Rick Ross and 50 Cent’s longtime beefs has reached another petty peak. Supporters of the recording artists have become numb to their constant jabs. Over the years, they taken shots at other on records, online, and in interviews. Now, Rick Ross will take their feud over into the world of film.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who was recently released to a halfway house and has been visited by various celebrities including 50 Cent, linked up with Rick Ross — which has apparently created tension. 50 produces a series on Starz entitled BMF, which is loosely based on the Black Mafia Family exploits of Big Meech and his younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and also stars Meech’s son Demetrius Flenory Jr. The Queens mogul obviously didn’t appreciate the elder Meech hanging out with an adversary and posted (and deleted) his feelings on Instagram. He did, however, post this rundown of the situation by user @sirlancwoods.

Ross has now fired back by saying that he’s going to produce a movie about Detroit’s notorious Black Mafia Family. “I wanna do a BMF film because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster, small-budget series,” Ross said about 50’s television show. “Now it’s time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray. Antoine Fuqua, what’s up? Tarantino… there’s a lot of legends. This is gonna be big, I can feel it.”

Advertisement

Ross famously has a classic single named “B.M.F.” featuring Styles P that peaked at No. 60 on the Hot 100 and spent 16 weeks on the chart.

Big Meech hasn’t commented yet on 50’s antics, but his son tried to fix things to no avail. 50 posted then deleted text messages between the two, in which Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. mentioned that 50 unfollowed him and said that the Miami rapper helped his father out so that he could stay afloat financially “until our next season starts,” referring to BMF‘s upcoming fourth season, to which 50 replied, “What next season.”

50 Cent shares text from Lil Meech, who explains why his father linked up with Rick Ross: “F-ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts” pic.twitter.com/IvhqT5GcbP — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait and see if 50 is really trolling or not regarding the show’s fate.

via: Billboard