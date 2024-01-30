Rick Ross Shuts Down 'Delusional' Narrative Donald Trump's Presidency Had People 'Eating' | lovebscott.com

Rick Ross addressed supporters of former President Donald Trump in a recent video circulating on social media.

via: HipHopDX

In an Instagram video, Rozay implored his fellow citizens not to be “delusional” when it comes to the notion that Trump was solely responsible for putting more money in people’s pockets.

“I just got off the phone with one of my homies — and let’s make it clear: you vote for who you want to vote for, it’s fine with me — but one of my homies was like, ‘Boy, I can’t wait for Trump to get back in, he had a n-gga eating!’” he said.

“I just don’t want nobody to be delusional, you can’t be a delusional n-gga. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n-ggas stole the money?” he asked.

Ross was referring to the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans that were issued to businesses during Trump’s COVID-stricken presidency.

Hundreds of billions of dollars were loaned to millions of applicants in the U.S., although fraud was rife, with at least $76 billion estimated to have been stolen.

Rappers across the country have been divided on Donald Trump’s presidency. In a surprise change of heart, Snoop Dogg recently said he has “love and respect” for the former president.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Snoop — who previously called Trump” racist” — said: “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.”

Snoop praised Trump for pardoning Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who spent 30 years behind bars on an attempted murder charge and drugs offences.

“He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” he added.

Kodak Black has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump ever since the former president pardoned him during his last day in the Oval Office in January 2021.

Yak has said he wants Trump to run for re-election in 2024 and even thinks he should be the president for an infinite term until he decides to step down.