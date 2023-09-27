Rick Ross Shoots His Shot At Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Rick Ross is an artist who is well-established as a legend at this point. Although he hasn’t dropped a project in a while, he hasn’t had the need to. He is working on his various businesses, his ranch, and his car collection. What more can a man ask for out of life? Overall, Ross is someone that people still keep tabs on, and he makes it easy on social media. Typically, the artist is on Instagram where he gives financial advice to his followers. Moreover, he likes to flex his real estate, which ultimately serves as motivation for some people.

via: HipHopDX

Ross is making sure that Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is aware of his admiration for her.

Back in July, Nicole posted bikini photos on Instagram from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico. Six weeks later, Rozay slid into her comments section to seemingly shoot his shot.

“Your future bright,” the MMG mogul simply wrote.

Fans came across Rozay’s comment, which had initially gone under the radar, and replied with comments like: “Ross tryna take her up through there” and “You shooting your shot?”

Rick Ross’ apparent attempt to charm Kayla Nicole comes as her past relationship with Travis Kelce has come back into focus now that the NFL star is dating Taylor Swift.

Nicole, an on-air sports reporter and fashion model, dated the Super Bowl champion on-and-off for five years until they reportedly called it quits in May 2022.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she previously revealed on her Instagram Stories of how they first got together.

“All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I dm’d him on New Years.”

Kelce himself told E! News: “I didn’t just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately. It was over the course of a month’s span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her Stories when Stories had first started coming out.

“I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year’s, she gave in. And, you know, New Year, new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history.”

After weeks of speculation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift confirmed their romance this past weekend as the pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Chicago Bears. She watched the action from a luxury suite alongside Kelce’s mother, no less.

The power couple were later seen leaving the stadium together.

Rick Ross, meanwhile, was most recently linked to media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, who confirmed last December that they were indeed an item.

“I think it’s the boss in him,” Vee said on REVOLT’s Black Girl Stuff talk show about what she likes about the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper. “I just think he’s like, you know, I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader, you can step to me, you know?

“But again, when it comes to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by. Like, I wanna do what you’re doing, so teach me. So in the back end, I’m a student to the game as well.”