Rick Ross’ Major TV Network Acting Debut on Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Includes Rapper Shedding Tear [Photos + Video]

Rick Ross is a man of many talents. On Sunday night (Jan. 9), the rapper flexed his acting chops when he made his major television network acting debut on the CBS series, “The Equalizer.”

Rozay took to Instagram, where he shared a clip from the episode in which he plays the rapper Gregory “Dilemma” Blickman, who’s incarcerated and attempting to clear his name. The clip shows Dilemma, Robyn McCall (Latifah), and Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) sitting at a table in a prison and discussing Dilemma’s circumstances.

“Much love to the icon @queenlatifah for the opportunity. Check out my major tv network acting debut,” Ross captioned the clip, which features his character shedding a tear.

Ross later took to social media to once again thank Latifa and the entire team behind the show. “So of course, last night, my acting debut, The Equalizer. Salute to the director, the whole team, Queen Latifah, the whole squad, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I need y’all to TiVo it, rewind it, whatever it is y’all do, and make sure y’all check it out so you can hit me up and let me know what you think. Let the directors know big boy doing big things.”

He also sat down with the Rap Radar Podcast last month, where he discussed his role with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, describing to them how grateful he was for the chance to be in The Equalizer.

“She gave me a real opportunity, not just on some—some real lines I’m just tapping into this,” he said. “And just her response to how I’m moving, she gave me a lot of credit for it and I’m just thinking as I walk away, ‘Wow, who could’ve imagined this!’ I didn’t recite no lines or read the script until that morning. I’m on the set smoking a blunt.”

Ross previously flexed his acting chops in the Starz show Magic City.

Per Ross’ request, fans of the entrepreneur took to social media to applaud him for his performance.

Rick Ross out here acting on the Equalizer. I see those tears. ??#TheEqualizer — S K B (@SbettsStudios) January 10, 2022

Rick Ross was on the Equalizer last night. Did a great job. Hope he has more projects lined up. — Afro Thunder (@AfroThu73578813) January 11, 2022

I see you starting 2022 greatness early…in the acting game. I see you on The Equalizer. Way to go Rick Ross!! — ivy_cpa2013 (@ICpa2013) January 10, 2022

I watched that one episode of the equalizer with Rick Ross and now I rock with this show Queen Latifah is killing it too ? — STILL_Ray_?? (@STILLRay1) January 11, 2022