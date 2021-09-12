Rick Ross Gets His Driver’s License At 45 [Video]

He may own over 100 collectible cars, but for the last few decades, Rick Ross hasn’t been allowed to drive any of them – well, legally, that is. After 45 years living without a license, the rapper was finally influenced to head to the DMV and take his test.

via: Hot97

“But more importantly, I’m fillin’ out everything for my driver’s license and they ask me, ‘Are you an organ donor?’” He continued. “I’m like damn. If something was to happen to me and they looked inside of me and saw how good my heart was. Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.”

Since then, Ross has successfully obtained his L’s, and is able to drive his 100+ cars. During a recent interview, Ross explains, “I went, took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it,” Ross told the interviewers.

“You know, you should have your license,” he went on. “Anytime I got pulled over, by the time the officer pulled up…”

Check out the rest of Ross’ Today interview below.