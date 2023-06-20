Rick Ross Donates $30K to Healthcare Clinic, Saves it From Closing

Rick Ross is truly the biggest boss that you’ve seen thus far. Yesterday (June 19), the “Aston Martin Music” hitmaker spent his Juneteenth donating over $30,000 to a local healthcare clinic in Fayetteville, Georgia to keep the medical facility from shutting down.

via: XXL

Local Atlanta news station Channel 2 News reported that Ricky Rozay personally delivered a hefty check to the Fayette C.A.R.E Clinic. The business almost closed because it didn’t have enough funds. But with the rapper’s donation, they can stay afloat. Rick Ross’ kind act was propelled by his late father, who didn’t have access to healthcare when he was alive.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early was his lack of healthcare,” Ross said.

“I look forward to continuing to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends and neighbors,” Ross added.

Fayette C.A.R.E. raised $19,000 of its $50,000 goal before Ross’ donation. The health clinic’s funding comes from fundraising, grants and donations. It provides free care to people 18 and older in the Fayetteville, Ga. area.

This isn’t the first time that Rick Ross has carried out an act of kindness for his community. In October of 2020, Ross teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and built a house for a local veteran in Fayette, Ga. The “B.M.F” hitmaker helped paint the veteran’s home and met families in the area.