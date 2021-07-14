Richard Sherman Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in Seattle, Denied Bail [Photos]

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was booked this morning at the Seattle Correctional Facility on a charge of “burglary domestic violence” charge.

via: ESPN

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence, according to public records.

Sherman also was denied bail.

Sherman, 33, completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

He has been selected to five Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro in his 10 NFL seasons.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

The NFL Players Association released the following statement following the arrest

Sherman serves as one of the NFLPA’s vice presidents on the executive committee.

This story is developing.