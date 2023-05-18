Rich The Kid Issues Public Apology To Fiancee Tori Brixx For Any 'Disloyalty' [Photo]

Rich The Kid is apologizing to his fiancée and child’s mother Tori Brixx following cheating allegations.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Boss B***h” rapper issued a public apology to his fiancee Tori Brixx for any “disloyalty,” a few weeks after he was hit with cheating allegations.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, the emcee shared photos of himself and Tori throughout their relationship. One of the snaps showed them outside a car, while the other displayed the two packing on PDAs at the beach.

In the caption, Rich the Kid wrote, “I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancee, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything.” He added, “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years.”

“I’m not like these other,” the hip-hop artist, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, continued. “I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx and I am so sorry.”

The post arrived after Rich The Kid was slapped with a lawsuit from a woman who claimed he impregnated her. According to the accuser, who goes by Jane Doe, the rhymer promised her hush money to keep the child a secret but he stopped making payments.

The woman claimed she met Rich the Kid when he held a private event at a hotel in Boston following his concert in January of this year. At the post-concert event, they allegedly “engaged in unprotected sexual relations at the request” of Rich the Kid.

The lawsuit also states, “On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, Rich the Kid assaulted Doe, aggressively and without permission, touched Doe and attempted to prevent Doe from leaving the Boston, Massachusetts hotel.”