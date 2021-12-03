RHOSLC: Jen Shah Cries While Questioning the Group's Support in New Mid-Season Trailer [Video]

Jen Shah tries to start a physical fight with “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-star Lisa Barlow in the midseason trailer released Friday.

via: People

While in conversation with her husband Sharrieff Shah, Jen breaks down as she questions why her inner circle’s loyalty has wavered amid the scandal. “Where the f— is everybody? I’ve been there for them this whole time,” she says through tears. “I didn’t f—— do anything.”

Jen, 48, was arrested in March for her alleged involvement in a massive telemarketing scheme and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. As of Thursday, new court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Jen and her attorneys requested for a judge to dismiss charges.

The mid-season trailer also sees Jen discussing her ongoing case with former frenemy Mary Cosby. “I pray to God you’re guilty… [I mean], you’re innocent,” Mary, 49, accidentally says as Jen responds, “I am innocent.”

Aside from tackling her own legal situation, Jen finds herself in a heated argument with Lisa Barlow over her foe Meredith Marks.

Lisa, 46, says she “can’t go backward” after Jen accuses Meredith, 49, of “playing” the entire group. Because of that, Jen shouts back: “Shut the f— up!”

In another scene, Jen appears to attempt to physically attack Lisa. A crew member then seemingly steps in to pull Jen away.

But the drama doesn’t stop with Jen. Mary accused Lisa of being “two-faced,” though Lisa is also butting heads with Meredith as she calls her a “f—— liar.”

The group’s issues with Mary also surface.

As newcomer Jennie Nguyen warns Mary to “run the f— away” while hurling a glass at her, Lisa calls out Mary’s controversial church.

“I don’t care what you think. My whole congregation don’t even like you,” Mary says, to which Lisa hits back: “You don’t even have a congregation. They’re all leaving because they don’t understand what they’re even praying to or who they’re praying to.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

