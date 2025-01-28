RHOP’s Karen Huger Fires Lawyers After Guilty Verdict, Asks to Delay DUI Sentencing for Rehab

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Karen Huger may have lost the battle in court, but she is not down for the count just yet.

Huger fired her legal team after being found guilty in her DUI case and has asked that her sentencing be postponed to allow her time to finish rehab and talk with her new attorneys, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Karen’s request to postpone her January 29 sentencing was granted. The judge set a new date of February 26 for Karen, 61, to find out what consequences she will face.

Advertisement

Back in December 2024, a Maryland jury found Karen guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision. The charge of reckless driving was dismissed.

The charges were filed against Karen after a March 2024 car crash. The RHOP star was accused of striking a median while driving her 2017 Maserati and then hitting a street sign before slamming into a tree. Karen was arrested due to police believing she was under the influence.

Prosecutors charged Karen with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and various other counts.

In her motion, filed on January 9, asking to postpone her sentencing, Karen’s new legal team, David A. Martella and Barry Helfand, explained Karen had “discharged” her previous attorneys and hired them.

Advertisement

“Ms. Huger is seeking to have the benefit of counsel’s 30 years of experience handling cases of this kind, in the Maryland Courts, and in fashioning recommendations that State and the Court may find acceptable to address the community’s interests in accountability, rehabilitation, supervision, and deterrence,” the motion read.

Karen’s new lawyers said they last spoke to Karen as she entered an out-of-state program that is appropriate for this case.

The lawyers said they had no received permission from Karen to disclose the nature of the program.

“The rules of the program severely limit the counsel’s ability to communicate with Ms. Huger and prepare for sentencing. [Karen] will be returning from that program on January 28, 2025, the day before the scheduled sentencing,” the motion read.

Advertisement

Karen’s new team said they also needed time to get fully informed about the “nature of the case, the procedural history, the evidence that was presented at trial, and the client’s personal and professional history. Additional time would allow counsel to provide the Court with a meaningful and useful memorandum.”

The RHOP star’s new lawyers asked for an extension until February 14 to file a memorandum regarding what kind of sentence Karen believes she deserves.

As In Touch first reported, months before her trial, Karen attempted to block the bodycam footage and statements she made to police from being used as evidence in court.

Karen’s husband, Raymond Huger, arrived at the scene after the crash.

Advertisement

Karen said an officer grabbed her arm after she was checked out by emergency officials. Karen claimed the officer told her she could not leave and started to interrogate her. The reality star claimed she was never read her Miranda Rights.

As a result, she argued any video of her answering questions to police and any statements she made were part of an illegal interrogation and should not be used as evidence. Prosecutors opposed her request and denied Karen was subjected to an illegal interrogation.

“[Karen’s] statements made during this time were free and voluntary, and were stated out loud while in the presence of police officers,” their response read.

The judge shut down Karen’s request and sided with prosecutors. Footage of Karen’s arrest was released.

Advertisement

In January, Karen’s rep, Ryan Tresdale, said Karen had entered a recovery program and would not be attending the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion taping.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” the statement read.

“She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.” After she was found guilty, Karen’s former lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, released a statement stating they were “disappointed” in the verdict.

Mr. Bolden said, “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.”

Advertisement

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” he added. “We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Karen is set to return home tomorrow after entering rehab weeks ago.

via: In Touch