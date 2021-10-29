'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Reveals She Missed Appearance on 'The Real' for Daughter's Medical Emergency [Photo]

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo rushed her 2-year-old daughter Kamrynn to the hospital on Thursday morning for an unknown condition.

via: ET Online

The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram to explain that she wouldn’t be appearing on the talk show as planned because she had to rush her 2-year-old little girl, Kamrynn, to the hospital.

“One minute I’m headed to L.A. to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room ?,” she wrote, alongside a promo schedule for RHOP’s “take over” week on The Real. “When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade ?.”

“Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective,” she added. “Goodluck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence. Special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making our stay as comfortable as possible. God is a healer ??.”

It’s unclear at this time why Osefo’s daughter was in the ICU, but it appears her condition has improved.

Osefo shares three children with her husband, Eddie Osefo, including sons Karter and Kruz.

Wishing Kamrynn a speedy recovery.