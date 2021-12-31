'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Apologizes To Nicki Minaj Over Gucci Gift Drama [Video]

After it was suggested that Nicki Minaj shaded one of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast members, the rapper quickly stepped forward with an explanation. We previously reported on Nicki sending holiday gifts to the children of the cast of RHOP including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon. It seems that Nicki went wild at the Gucci store and purchased luxury presents for the youngins.

Meanwhile, cast member Mia Thornton’s child didn’t receive anything from the Queen rapper and she later went online to speak at length about the exclusion.

Expressing gratitude to the rapper, Gizelle shared on her Instagram a video of her girls looking excited over the gift.

“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children,” Gizelle said. “So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!”

Robyn also videos and pictures of her boys showing off their brand new wallets. “These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you @nickiminaj for creating a truly awesome ‘moment for life’ for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen (and please bring back cursive instruction in the schools ; I guess I gotta do it myself) #rhop #nickiminaj,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Mia decided to shade Nicki for excluding her child. Writing alongside a video of herself doing the “last ramble of 2021,” she penned, “Guess I’m headed to the @gucci store. I forgot I have a 13-year-old who’s on social.”

Nicki was quick to clarify that she didn’t mean the snub. “Mia, I was following you on IG but then your page disappeared,” Nicki wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I asked and no one knew for sure how to find you or what was your real page anymore. I have receipts, I’ll gladly post them if you’d like me to. I don’t play like that about children. Pls send me the addy mama.” Upon learning of the situation, Mia showed remorse as she replied, “Queen. My sincere apologies.”

It’s unclear if Nicki eventually sends the gifts she had prepared to Mia’s children.