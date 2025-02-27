‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Reacts to Karen Huger’s Jail Sentence in DUI Case: ‘I Am Shook’

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is “shook” after hearing about her co-star Karen Huger’s one-year prison sentence.

Bryant was speaking during her Gizelle 21 Shady Questions Live at City Winery event on Wednesday, February 26. “This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail.”

She added, “I pray that she’s OK and that the Lord is with her.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Huger was sentenced to two years in jail with one year suspended, meaning she will spend one year behind bars. She was ordered to report directly to police custody.

The Bravo personality had been charged with a DUI, a DWI and reckless driving after a March 2024 car accident. She was found guilty on nearly all charges — except the count of driving recklessly — in December 2024.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” Huger’s lawyer A. Scott Bolden said in a statement at the time. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Huger’s attorney further claimed that the “overuse of prescription medicine” had caused the traffic incident.

Advertisement

Following the trial, Huger opted to skip the RHOP reunion in January in order to seek help at an in-treatment recovery program.

“She was fully supported in this choice,” Huger’s rep said in a statement. “We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

The Bravo star also recorded a message that aired during the reunion, in which she took accountability for her actions.

“No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear,” Huger said in the pretaped footage. “This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident. I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”

Advertisement

Huger had maintained her innocence throughout the incident. Shortly after the accident, she called the ordeal “very frightening.”

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today,” Huger wrote in a March 2024 statement. “With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami. Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

She added at the time, “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away.”

via: US Weekly

Advertisement