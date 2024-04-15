'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris | lovebscott.com

Congratulations are in order for the Bassett’s.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, exclusively tells ET she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett, 46.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point,” Candiace shares with ET. “Our immediate family knows, my mom — I told my mom on her birthday in February — my dad knows, [Chris’] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

The “Drive Back” singer documented some of her journey to motherhood on the Bravo series, filming counseling sessions with fertility specialists and the prep work for in vitro fertilization (IVF); the couple’s baby-to-be came from one of the embryos they froze two years ago.

“I think we were both kind of content to have them just sit there until my ‘cut-off date,'” Candiace confesses, referencing the window Chris gave her to “bleep or get off the pot” when it came to babies; she needed to be pregnant by the time he turned 50.

“But then I got the itch,” she says, as the couple hit the under-five-year mark on that countdown clock. “I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable.”

“I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready,” she continues. “I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that — together — it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

Candiace underwent implantation in January, leading to an anxiety filled two weeks of waiting to find out if the procedure was successful. She kept busy with a trip to Los Angeles for the GRAMMYs, which delayed finding out by a few days, as she wanted to be back home with Chris when their doctor broke the news.

“Our doctor called us at 8 a.m. and she tells us that we’re pregnant,” Candiace shares. “We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. … I did two rounds of egg retrieval. To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day — which was not always fun — and to finally have it all pay off was amazing.”

The pair don’t yet know whether they’re having a boy or a girl; they had one male embryo and one female embryo.

“So, the doctors know,” Chris explains. “We did all the tests. Obviously, we wanted something healthy … and I was like, listen, let’s just take the highest graded egg and we’ll put it in there, and this is the one surprise of this whole experience, that we don’t know yet.”

The two do plan to find out the sex of the child before Candiace gives birth, though.