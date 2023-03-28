'RHOP' Husband Juan Dixon Spotted in Nail Salon with Former Lady Coworker [Photos]

Juan Dixon has been spotted out and about with another lady who isn’t his wife, Robyn Dixon.

According to the streets, Juan was seen at a nail salon in Ellicott City, Maryland, with the same woman he was previously seen with at a laundromat.

The woman has been identified as one of Juan’s former coworkers from Coppin State University. As you know, Juan was recently let go from his head coaching job at CSU amid the sexual assault lawsuit levied against him and the university.

In the photo (below), Juan was getting his nails done. The woman was not.

All we know is that Juan’s extracurriculars better make this upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

not Juan being spotted with the same lady from the laundromat ?#RHOP pic.twitter.com/gyMUaWBvhH — TV Deets (@tvdeets) March 28, 2023