‘RHOM’ Trailer: Larsa Pippen Accused of Trying to Be ‘The New Kim Kardashian’ [Video]

Larsa Pippen was ruthlessly slammed by Adriana de Moura for ‘trying to be the new Kim Kardashian’ in the latest trailer for Real Housewives of Miami.

via: Page Six

The trailer for Season 4 of the Bravo-turned-Peacock series dropped on Tuesday and teases an explosive dinner party in which Adriana de Moura savagely compares Larsa Pippen to Kim Kardashian.

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” de Moura, 56, screams at Pippen, who stares back unamused.

Pippen, 47, helped put “RHOM” on the map in 2011 when she starred as an original cast member, but she left the show after Season 1.

The model and Kardashian, 41, used to be inseparable, but at some point in 2020, they had a falling out and unfollowed each other on social media.

Some fans speculated that Pippen’s romantic history with Khloé Kardashian’s on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson led to the demise of her friendship with Kim, but the Bravolebrity has blamed the Skims founder’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” Pippen said of the rapper, 44, on a podcast in November 2020. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

But Pippen’s exit from (and eventual return to) “RHOM” isn’t the only thing causing drama this season. In the three-minute trailer, her co-stars also question her claim that she makes “$10,000 a day” via her racy OnlyFans account.

The “RHOM” revival also stars returning cast members Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin now tagging along for the adventure, too.

Season 4’s “friends of the Housewives” include de Moura and OG “Housewife” Marysol Patton as well as newbie Kiki Barth.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Echevarria, 54, finds herself mediating between her son Peter and fiancé Todd Nepola as she plans her wedding with help from Abraira, 43. But by the end of the trailer, she’s seen attending a funeral for her mom, Nancy, who died on the day Echevarria was supposed to get married.

Meanwhile, Hochstein, 39, and her husband, Lenny Hochstein, attempt to navigate a top-tier social life and picture-perfect family in the midst of a “startling revelation” about his loyalty, according to a press release.

Martin seems to have a dramatic season, too, as she finds herself at odds with Patton, 54, and reevaluates her relationship with her estranged dad for the sake of her son, Greyson.

For her part, Lemigova, 49, joins the cast as the first LGBTQIA+ “Housewife.” The former Russian beauty queen is married to renowned tennis player Martina Navratilova.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” premieres Thursday, Dec. 16, on Peacock.

Check out the trailer below.