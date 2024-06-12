‘RHODubai’ Star Lesa Milan Doesn't ‘Get the Hype’ for ‘Gold-Plated and Rusting’ Caroline Stanbury | lovebscott.com

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ star Lesa Milan doesn’t see it for Caroline Stanbury — at all.

via Page Six:

“I don’t get it, I really don’t get the hype. I genuinely don’t,” says Milan, 35, whose ex-BFF and fellow “RHODubai” co-star Chanel Ayan has become particularly close with Stanbury over the past two years.

The Mina Roe designer — who memorably clashed with Stanbury throughout 2022’s inaugural season — asserts that 46-year-old Ayan’s decision to buddy up with the “Ladies of London” alum, 48, was a questionable one.

“I feel like I would want to be on this side any day,” she tells “Virtual Reali-Tea.” “And anybody that rocks with me elevates.”

Milan goes on to say that everything she touches “turns to gold.” However, the Bravolebrity — known for her quick wit, sharp tongue and world-class shade — quips that Stanbury’s glamorous presentation is a farce.

“Over there, it looks very gold-plated and rusting,” the former Miami resident says of the British expat.

Despite their fractured dynamic, Milan had nice things to say about Stanbury’s recent plastic surgery when chatting with Page Six in March.

“You know what? I actually have to say, in person, it looks amazing,” she said of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast host’s facelift. “It actually looks good.”

Stanbury revealed last fall that she underwent the procedure at the hands of plastic surgeon Dr. Steve S. Kim in Los Angeles, across the world from her home in the Middle East.

Milan noted that she and her husband, Rich Hall, felt the skin-snatching surgery took years off of Stanbury’s appearance.

“You know, my husband called her ’50-year-old influencer,’” Milan said, referencing a jab made by the businessman during the reality show’s first season. “And when he saw her the other day, he was like, ’25!’”

While Stanbury and Milan certainly aren’t besties today, the latter shares that she is “cordial” with the other.

“I don’t have any issues with her. You know when they say no expectations, no disappointment? I feel like I see her for who she is, you know, slithering through,” she says. “And that’s enough for me. I navigate those spaces accordingly.”

We admittedly clocked out of ‘RHODubai’ around the send of season one. Maybe we’ll clock back in for season two.