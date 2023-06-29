RHOC's Taylor Armstrong Reveals She's Bisexual, Details Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman

Taylor Armstrong has revealed that she’s bisexual.

No, it’s not a new discovery — Taylor says that prior to her first marriage she had a 5-year relationship with a woman.

via Page Six:

During the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” Armstrong divulged details about her secret romance before she tied the knot with her first husband Russell Armstrong.

“Are you [bisexual]?” newcomer Jennifer Pendantri asked the reality star during dinner at a girls trip to a Montana ranch.

“Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?” Taylor responded, revealing that she previously dated a woman for five years before meeting her late first husband.

“Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long,” the 52-year-old said. “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably just because of stereotypes.”

“I mean it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people who have great souls that you can love,” the Bravolebrity added.

Taylor tied the knot with Russell in 2004 and the pair welcomed their daughter Kennedy — Taylor’s only child — in 2006.

Her rocky romance with the late financier was showcased on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the first three seasons.

During her stint on the show, Taylor documented a string of abusive behavior from her late husband, before the pair eventually divorced in 2011.

Russell eventually died by suicide later that year. He was 47.

Taylor married attorney John Bluher in 2014, and the pair have been together since.

The couple resides in Orange County, with Taylor frequently appearing on “RHOC” as a “friend of a housewife.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, Taylor was accused of disparaging Heather Dubrow’s acting career after she declined a role in her upcoming film.

Taylor admitted she felt “insecure” by Dubrow’s refusal to join her upcoming film “Masterpiece” and copped to critiquing her IMDb page during a lunch with Tamra Judge.

Dubrow admitted that she’s now at a “crossroads in my life figuring out who I am” after two of her four kids left for college.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.