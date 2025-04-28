‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from Husband PK Kemsley After 10 Years of Marriage

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Dorit Kemsley has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, English businessman Paul “PK” Kemsley, seeking sole custody of their two children and spousal support.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filed for the dissolution of her marriage to her husband of 10 years Friday, April 25, citing “irreconcilable differences” per court documents obtained by NBC News.

Dorit Kemsley requested legal and physical custody of their two children, son Jagger Issy Kemsley, 11, and daughter Phoenix Nava Kemsley, 9. In addition to requesting spousal support from her husband in the documents, she also asked that he cover her attorney’s fees and costs.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Dorit and Paul Kemsley for comment but did not hear back at the time this story was published.

The divorce filing came one day after Paul Kemsley was seen with former “Amazing Race” contestant Shana Wall on April 24, per E! News. The two were photographed together in Beverly Hills and shared a kiss in one of the snaps.

Dorit and Paul Kemsley announced in May 2024 that they were taking “some time apart” as a couple in a now-deleted joint statement on Instagram.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the statement read. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”

The couple added, “To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

Season 14 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which aired between November 2024 and March 2025 followed by a three-part reunion in April, featured the estranged couple’s tumultuous relationship.

Despite their marriage being at the center of the season, Paul Kemsley declined to participate at the reunion. Instead, he provided a written statement, per Bravo, which read in part, “I was invited to be part of the Reunion, but declined because I don’t believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive.”

“I refused to stoke a fire I did not ignite,” the statement continued. “The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity, and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was.”

During the reunion, Dorit Kemsley discussed the toll that their separation had on her, sharing, “I’m hurt. I’m sad. I think I’m realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be.”

“And I think that realization is really f—–g hard,” she continued before adding that it felt like her heart bad been broken “in a million pieces.”

via: Today.com