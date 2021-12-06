'RHOBH' Husband PK Kemsley Arrested for DUI

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’ star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was arrested for DUI two days before Thanksgiving.

via Radar Online:

According to The Daily Mail, the 54-year-old businessman was stopped by police on the night of Nov. 23. He was driving home from dinner on Los Angeles’ 101 Freeway when he was forced to pull over just off Laurel Canyon to take a breathalyzer test.

According to The Mail, PK admitted that he had drank wine with his meal and blew .081 percent blood alcohol content. He was then arrested and then taken to the police department in Van Nuys around midnight, where he was tested again and blew .073 percent.

The legal limit for a California driver is BAC is .08 percent.

Kemsley was detained at the station for an hour but was not booked. He was then released and driven home by California Highway Patrol, per The Mail.

A source told the outlet that Dorit and the couple’s two children – 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix – were not in the car at the time of PK’s arrest.

His attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the report.

“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” Jackson told The Mail.

“Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit,” the lawyer explained. “He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening.”

“PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities,” he added, noting that “this would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”

PK’s arrest came just one month after his wife was robbed at gunpoint while he was out of town.

Dorit’s certainly going to have an interesting season, isn’t she?