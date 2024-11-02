‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Announces Divorce from Husband Edwin Arroyave After 13 Years of Marriage

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Teddi Mellencamp announced she’s filing for divorce from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, after 13 years of marriage. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the reality star, 43, wrote in her statement. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do,” she continued, “but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.

Less than 24 hours prior to her announcement, Mellencamp appeared at a live taping of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast with co-host Tamra Judge in Burbank, California. In the video, she can be seen interacting with fans before and after the taping, and did not talk about her personal life at all. Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge was in attendance, but Arroyave, 47, did not appear to be.

Mellencamp and Arroyave married in 2011 and share daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4, as well as son Cruz, 10. She is also stepmom to Arroyave’s daughter Isabella, 15.

Arroyave has yet to comment publicly about the split.

