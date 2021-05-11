RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Her Ex-Husband [Photo]

Falynn Guobadia is publicly taking the high road after her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams got engaged to her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

“At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,” Falynn said in an exclusive statement to E! News in response to her former co-star and estranged husband Simon’s impending nuptials. Falynn and Simon were married for two years before publicly announcing their divorce in April 2021.

The news of Porsha and Simon’s engagement first shocked fans on Monday, May 10 with Porsha confirming her relationship on Instagram.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Porsha captioned her announcement yesterday. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Porsha went on to confirm the timeline of her relationship with Simon. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Porsha split with fiancé Dennis McKinley for a second time in October 2020. The couple share two-year-old daughter Pilar “PJ” together and Porsha already revealed Simon is “being the best co-parent” to her baby.

Simon similarly took to social media to praise his fiancée. “Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon,” he wrote. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness.”

Update: Falynn took to Instagram with a post echoing her previous statement.