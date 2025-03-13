‘RHOA’ Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Battling Assault Accusation From Crashed Marriage

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida’s wife has filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage.

The Bravo star’s ex-husband is fighting back at his estranged wife Sherien Copes’ accusations of assault and infidelity in their failed marriage.

Phaedra Parks’ former husband,Apollo Nida, and his presently estranged wife listed the date of their marriage as October 14, 2022, and identified the separation date as November 1, 2023.

While agreeing that his marriage to Copes was irredeemable and completely broken, Nida insisted he never emotionally or physically abused her. He has also firmly denied any allegations of emotional or physical abuse against her.

Nida insists that he remained faithful throughout their marriage and did not subject Copes to cruel treatment or abandonment. He has also stated that he does not seek support from her and believes they have already divided their marital assets.

In conjunction with his divorce response, Nida filed a motion for restraint, noting his appearances on various reality shows and identifying himself as a public figure.

He expressed concern that mutual slander and character defamation could harm their legacies and financial prospects, especially considering they have young children who might be exposed to negative remarks.

Consequently, he requested the court to issue an order preventing both parties from disparaging each other in interviews or on television. The public speaker challenged Copes’ claim regarding the date of their separation.

He argued that the official separation occurred in the fall of 2024 rather than in 2023. Additionally, he mentioned that the parties have a settlement agreement in place. According to In Touch, Nida noted:

“I currently have no restraining order issued against me and [Sherien], and I have no history of physical violence. We have disagreements, but we have an amicable relationship with each other.”

In March 2024, the fitness expert was picked up for simple assault following an argument with his wife, Sherien. The dispute arose over accusations of infidelity, which both denied.

During the confrontation, Copes alleged that her estranged husband pulled her hair and pushed her against a refrigerator, prompting her to seek help outside.

She presented a video to the police, but it did not capture any physical altercation. As for Nida, he claimed he only attempted to retrieve his wife’s phone during their scuffle and noted that he met his estranged wife curled up on the ground.

He recalled following her outside to return the phone and nothing more. The police report also indicated that Copes had no visible injuries. However, Nida was arrested, booked on a charge of simple assault, and subsequently released on a $3,000 bond, with a plea hearing set for April 2024.

The personal trainer was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery/family violence. Despite the incident, his estranged wife stated that the conflict ultimately strengthened their marriage and that they have since been attending couples therapy. She also reiterated her denial of any cheating allegations.

As shared by The Blast, Parks will be gracing the screen of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” lovers this season after an uneventful exit from the show after a major six-season run.

The screen goddess left amid rumors about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, and her husband, Todd Tucker. Her departure from the show resulted from a heated confrontation with Porsha Williams in 2017.

During this exchange, Williams accused Parks of igniting rumors that claimed Burrus and her ex-husband, Tucker, had attempted to sexually harass Williams after allegedly providing her with illicit drugs.

Parks defended herself by stating that she merely repeated what she had heard but ultimately faced the consequences for her actions. After apologizing for her defamatory statements, Bravo let her go to safeguard the show’s integrity and its cast members’ reputations.

Now, she is making a comeback, bringing renewed energy and a fresh fanbase garnered from her appearance on Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

via: The Blast