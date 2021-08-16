'RHOA' Kenya Moore Shuts Down Ex-Husband Marc Daly's Attempt To Block Their Daughter Brooklyn From Filming Bravo Show

Kenya Moore has successfully shut down estranged husband Marc Daly’s attempt to block her from featuring their daughter Brooklyn on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the decision was reached back in June after Kenya and her ex-Marc Daly were in court over custody.

As we previously reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May. That case is still pending with both sides fighting over money.

Prior to the divorce, Kenya filed a separate case against Marc over custody and support. The decision on filming was made in June as part of a final consent order issued in the case after the parties fought for months.

The judge said he reached his decision after hearing several factors including whether Brooklyn should be allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta and “disputed instances of domestic violence … based on” Kenya’s testimony.

The court ordered the parties to work on “lessening disparaging communication” between the two. The judge found Kenya to be a very involved parent who was nurturing Brooklyn. In court, the judge said he believed Marc could “bridge those gaps.”

Kenya was also fighting Marc over Brooklyn appearing on RHOA. The judge said it was a “particular point of contention” for the two. In the order, he said was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

The judge said Kenya’s testimony showed the opposite and proved she was a protective and involved parent. “The evidence has further shown that if Petitioner is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed.”

The order states Kenya has the final authority of allowing Brooklyn to appear on the show. However, she is ordered to tell Marc about each time she is filming and Brooklyn will only appear in “age appropriate” scenes.

As Radar previously reported the two were married on June 10, 2017, and separated on September 19, 2019. In the divorce, Kenya said there were no hopes of reconciliation, and the marriage was over.

She is also pleading with the court to set a hearing to address “various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed.”

Marc responded to the divorce agreeing that it was over. However, he is seeking a stake in the Georgia home they lived in which was purchased by Kenya before their marriage. The judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Hopefully Kenya and Marc are able to have a civil divorce.