Revamped: Kanye West's Donda Academy Undergoes Major Changes as Ex-Teachers Fight Rap Mogul in Court | lovebscott.com

Kanye West has come through with a ton of different ventures over the course of his career. He attempted to get into the education game a couple of years ago. Of course, this was thanks to Donda Academy. This was a private school that was supposed to lean on faith-based education. Unfortunately, the school was a bit of a disaster thanks to a disorganized curriculum and poor treatment of educators.

via: Radar Online

The Christian private school founded by Kanye West has undergone several changes as the rapper rebrands the institution amid ongoing legal drama with two of its former teachers.

RadarOnline.com has learned he has revamped the school as Donda Ray Academy, a nod to his mother and father after it moved to a new location in Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley.

Donda Ray has a fresh focus on basketball, choir, and dance, and the Yeezy fashion designer went further by recruiting top choreographers to help teach pupils, according to a new report.

The school also offers vocal training, as touted in a Jan. 19 post shared via their new Instagram account, which has nine posts since it launched in December 2023.

An insider told The U.S. Sun in an update that West “was determined not to give up on the kids” despite the school being embroiled in scandal in recent months.

As we previously reported last year, the Eazy hitmaker was sued by two former teachers from Donda Academy over several health, safety and educational violations.

The duo claimed there was a lack of bullying prevention, no janitorial or medical services, and that the institution did not follow “nutrition guidelines,” alleging that West forked over “$10,000 a week on sushi” for the kids’ school lunches instead of providing them with a well-balanced meal.

“Only West’s issued or designed apparel was allowed to be worn. Nike and Adidas brands were forbidden,” the lawsuit read.

Both teachers said they were fired “on or around” March 3, and they believe it was “in retaliation for their complaints about Defendants’ unlawful and unsafe educational practices.”

However, as RadarOnline.com told you first, Donda Academy denied all claims of wrongdoing and demanded the judge toss their lawsuit.

West also asked for all claims against him personally to be dismissed and argued he had no role in the day-to-day operations of Donda.