‘Return of the Mack’ Singer Mark Morrison Arrested for Battery in Florida

“Return of the Mack” singer Mark Morrison got busted on a battery charge in Florida … after allegedly striking the general manager of a swanky restaurant.

The British hitmaker, 50, whose chart-topping hit was released in 1996, ‘stormed into’ Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach and started ‘yelling and cursing’ at the restaurant’s general manager, per a police report obtained by TMZ.

Witnesses claimed Morrison, who was reportedly upset over an event he began planning at Le Bar on Friday, then pushed the manager, Nicola Lavacca, in his ‘upper body.’ Lavacca did not fight back.

The report says a witness jumped in, separated the pair and asked Morrison to step outside. Morrison was then arrested on a charge of simple battery.

In a photo obtained by the publication, Morrison clad in a black shirt, shorts and yellow shoes is seen cuffed outside the restaurant.

He was released on Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond.

An arraignment date has been set for April 15 at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, according to court documents obtained by Palm Beach Daily News.

Dailymail.com has contacted Morrison’s representative for comment.

Morrison had a UK No 1 hit in 1996 with Return of the Mack, with the song hitting number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1997 and deemed one of the defining tracks of 1990s R&B.

However he faced a slew of legal woes along the way.

In 1997 he was convicted for attempting to bring a firearm aboard an airliner, for which he served three months in jail.

His debut album, Return of the Mack – was released that year and included singles Crazy and Let’s Get Down – although they failed to match the success of Return of the Mack

Return of the Mack went platinum in the US with 1.4million record sales and 2x platinum in the UK with 1,8million units sold.

It was ranked number 318 in Billboard’s 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time in 2023.

In 1998 he missed a court appearance for charges related to possessing an offensive weapon and went to Barbados instead. When he returned to the UK he was arrested and taken into custody. He was later cleared of the offensive weapon charge.

That year he was jailed for 12 months after getting a lookalike to perform his court ordered community service following his conviction for affray for his involvement in a brawl that resulted in one fatality

He also got a six month driving ban and £1,380 fine after being caught twice driving without a licence.

During his prison stint Morrison reportedly converted to Islam and attempted to change his name to Abdul Rahman.

In 2002 he was accused of kidnapping and theft – with a policeman arrested on suspicion of taking a bribe from the singer in exchange for his release on bail. A warrant was later issued for his arrest after he failed to show up in court

In 2004, he was arrested and spent a night in custody following an altercation in which a platinum and diamond medallion was stolen from around his neck at a Leicester nightclub.

He now owns two multi million dollar homes in Florida.

He founded the MackLife record label to combat youth crime through the Drop the Knife, Pick up the Mic campaign.

