Residents of Historic Black Community Near Cincinnati Confront White Supremacist Demonstrators

Local residents confronted and drove off neo-Nazi demonstrators waving large swastika-emblazoned flags along a highway overpass on Friday between Lincoln Heights and Evendale, Ohio, home to a historically Black community that has endured a long history of racism.

Coverage from NBC affiliate WLWT of Cincinnati includes video of people walking up to the demonstrators, with police officers between them. The group of more than a dozen demonstrators quickly got into a U-Haul box truck and left.

The demonstration included a sign posted over the freeway as well as individuals pacing with Nazi flags, according to video that aired on the station.

No arrests or injuries were reported in the afternoon incident in the village of Evendale, about 12 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

Evendale police said officers responded to the demonstration on an Interstate 75 overpass shortly after 2 p.m.

“The protest was occurring on sidewalks designed for pedestrian travel,” Evendale police said in a statement. “The protest, while very offensive, was not unlawful. The protest was short lived in duration. The protestors left the area on their own.”

The location abuts another village, Lincoln Heights, which historic preservationists said is “the first all-Black, self-governing city north of the Mason-Dixon line.”

Lincoln Heights resident Kachara Talbert said the demonstrators should have been arrested.

“They just let these people drive off and disrespect us and our heritage,” Talbert told WLWT. “And y’all going to let these terrorists and racists come over here and do that?”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said such demonstrations were not welcome.

“Messages of hate like this have no place in our region,” he said on X. “It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for.”

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed” by the demonstration.

“We will not be intimidated,” the group said. “Our response to hate is to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening community bonds, advancing education, and advocating for a society free of antisemitism and all forms of hate and bigotry.”

No specific group appears to have taken credit for the demonstration.

via: NBC News

A group of Neo Nazis tried to have a march in Cincinnati, and the Foundational Black American community pulled up in droves and ran them off the block. The white supremacists had their flags taken and burned. And the community found their vehicles and smashed them up.… pic.twitter.com/bziD1qvVw9 — Tariq Nasheed ?? (@tariqnasheed) February 8, 2025