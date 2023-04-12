Report: Wendy Williams Is Filming Reality Show At Childhood Home

Rumors have been swarming that former talk show host Wendy Williams was spotted filming a reality TV show at Fresco by Scotto Tuesday in New York City. Now, Wendy’s brother confirms that a show is indeed the works and that she filmed with her family over the Easter holiday.

via: AceShowbiz

The Sun claims that Wendy is set to share her emotional return to her childhood home in the city. According to sources, the TV personality has been traveling the country to gather footage for the series, which is scheduled to launch this fall.

Wendy grew up in Ashbury Park, New Jersey. She, however, relocated to the predominantly white suburb of Wayside after race riots in 1970.

In addition to the reported new reality show, Wendy has been teasing a podcast show titled “The Wendy Experience” since July 2022. In the official Instagram for the podcast, it’s described as Wendy’s “new wave” and something that “will be unforgettable.”

However, it was reported that the podcast was canceled considering the fact that it hasn’t launched even after months since the podcast was first teased. “It’s strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she’s going to return to TV,” a source previously claimed, “It’s hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

The last time Wendy herself publicly addressed the project was back in November, at a WBLS event. At the time, the former talk show host told the audience that “The Wendy Experience” podcast would launch “in the next few weeks.”

Wendy’s representative, however, quickly shut down the rumors in a statement last month. “We are still working behind the scenes on several projects,” Shawn Zanotti told Entertainment Tonight at the time. The 58-year-old former TV host’s spokesperson further stressed, “There has been no official cancellation of the podcast.” Shawn additionally told the news outlet that Wendy “does desire to return to TV.”

