Report: Rapper Blueface Allegedly Arrested, Booked in Las Vegas

Looks like Blueface is in trouble again.

via: Radar Online

Famed rapper Blueface has been arrested and is being booked in Las Vegas for an unknown crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Thotiana hitmaker (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to multiple reports with sources confirming the breaking development.

RadarOnline.com reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which said Blueface was not currently listed at their detention center as of 11 AM PST. Hollywood Unlocked was first to report the news.

An inmate search was done at North Las Vegas Detention and Corrections facility, the City of Las Vegas Detention Center, and Henderson Nevada Jail, all of which did not pull up his name. RadarOnline.com was told it may take a few hours to register.

In recent days, Blueface has been making headlines while telling fans he sees a future with his “main” chick Jaidyn Alexis despite ex Chrisean Rock being pregnant with his child.

“Let’s keep showing love to Jaidyn tho that’s really a solid female fr might have to marry her that one really mine fr,” he wrote via Twitter on June 2, referencing his tumultuous split from on-and-off girlfriend Chrisean in January. “Don’t worry about it tho ima make y’all look up to Jaidyn just like I made y’all look up to the last one.”

Chrisean, for her part, reposted a message from a fan taking aim at Blueface for their ongoing social media drama. “She will leave on her own time, but during the meantime, he does not have to be doing all this extra bs, it’s uncalled for & petty. If he feel bothered he need to talk to her not try to embarrass her online, bc he feel some type of way,” it read.

The Vibe rapper followed up with another post that hinted she will be keeping her head up. “God been moving on my behalf so it’s straight. I love it,” Chrisean wrote.

Last November, Blueface received bail after being arrested in Vegas and hit with an attempted murder charge.

In accordance with the bail stipulation, the rapper agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim, to stay in touch with his attorneys and to avoid trouble with the law.