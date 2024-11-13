Report: Quincy Jones Died From Pancreatic Cancer

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Quincy Jones died of pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Jones died earlier this month, on Nov. 3, at the age of 91. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, and it does not seem that it was publicly known that Jones was battling cancer.

Per the death certificate, there were no other contributing factors to his death. A rep for Jones and his family did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Advertisement

Jones was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Los Angeles a week after his death, with only his seven children, brother, two sisters, and other immediate family members in attendance.

In a statement, the family said they were “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world.” They also said a “memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones enjoyed a wildly successful and influential seven-decade career as a producer, composer, and arranger. His work spanned everything form Sixties bumblegum pop to film scores and included collaborations with some of the biggest musicians ever, including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and — most famously — Michael Jackson.

Following Jones’ death, many of his peers, collaborators, and admirers shared tributes, including Celine Dion, Jamie Foxx, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and the Weeknd. One of his daughters, the actress Rashida Jones, shared a tribute as well, calling her father a giant, an icon, and a “culture shifter.” She added: “He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice.”

Advertisement

via: Rolling Stone