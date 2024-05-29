Report: Michael Cohen Plans Run for Congress, and New Book, After Testifying Against Former Boss, Donald Trump | lovebscott.com

Michael Cohen has big plans for his future after Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Multiple sources said that Cohen is next hatching a run for Congress, and is planning a new book, we hear.

One insider said he was like a “walking reality show” as he hit a series of parties and hotspots in the tony Long Island enclave away from Manhattan court over the weekend, and that he was mobbed.

Cohen — the prosecution’s key witness in the case against Trump — was branded as “the GLOAT” in court on Tuesday by Trump’s lawyers. “He’s literally the greatest liar of all time,” Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, reportedly told jurors as the case came to a close in court.

But in the Hamptons over the weekend, Cohen was the talk of the town.

A spy told us that the ex-con was spotted grabbing lunch at 75 Main “three days in a row,” and that he was overheard saying he “wants to run for Congress.”

Also at the Southampton power spot was Nassau County Executive, and Trump supporter, Bruce Blakeman, we hear.

Apparently at one Hamptons party, a New York socialite was overheard telling Cohen, “If you run I will be your first massive check… I could raise you millions.”

On Friday night, Cohen was spotted at Bistro Été in Water Mill, where he was greeted by Jimmy Fallon, who was dining with his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen.

The source added, “Cohen hinted he’d be writing another book once the trial has been decided from his point of view.” The source hypothesized, “Cohen is clearly enjoying every minute of his fame, and infamy, now that he’s off the stand.”

We previously reported that during the trial, Cohen was seen by night at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani, and at the Loews Regency.

A prosecutor told the jury on Tuesday at Trump’s trial of controversial Cohen: “We didn’t choose Michael Cohen. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store. Mr. Trump chose Mr. Cohen for the same qualities his attorneys now urge you to reject.”

Cohen wrapped his testimony in the case last week in which he revealed he once stole $60,000 from Trump’s business.

via: Page Six