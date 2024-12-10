Home > NEWS

Report: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Split Weeks After Revealing Pregnancy News

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split.

Sources tell TMZ … Megan and MGK ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado.

We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.

MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time.

The breakup is a little complicated since Megan is pregnant with MGK’s baby and is due in March.

Megan announced her pregnancy back in early November, just a few weeks before their Thanksgiving trip went south. At the time, sources said she was about 4 to 5 months along.

Megan and MGK debuted their romance in 2020, not long after her split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

via: TMZ

This is a developing story.

